Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that cerebrospinal fluid waves that help remove metabolic waste from the brain weaken significantly during sleep in older adults. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Nature Aging.

Two age groups compared

The study involved volunteers aged 18 to 39 and 60 to 84. The experiments lasted about two hours and began late in the evening so that participants would be sleepy. Scientists measured cerebral blood flow using functional MRI, cerebrospinal fluid movement using a modified MRI method, and brain activity using electroencephalography.

Some participants fell asleep directly in the scanner. In younger people, slow brain waves increased during non-REM sleep, while cerebrospinal fluid waves became larger. In the older group, the average magnitude of such waves was substantially smaller.

The role of vascular response

The authors also examined which mechanisms may be linked to the age-related decline in cerebrospinal fluid flow. They found that, in many older participants, the brain's blood vessels responded more weakly to an increased oxygen demand in neural tissue. During a breath-holding test, the increase in cerebral blood flow in this group was also smaller than among younger volunteers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the researchers' statistical model, weakened neurovascular coupling and reduced blood flow explain a significant part, but not all, of the decline in cerebrospinal fluid waves. The scientists suggest that other age-related factors associated with vascular condition and lifestyle may also affect this process.

Further research

Participants had not been diagnosed with neurodegenerative diseases. At the same time, some older volunteers showed signs of gray matter atrophy that correlated with a more pronounced decline in cerebrospinal fluid flow. The team plans to continue observations to determine whether such changes are associated with the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

The researchers also want to test possible ways of increasing this flow. In previous work, the laboratory found that short bursts of “pink noise” during sleep can increase cerebrospinal fluid flow in younger people, but this approach has not yet been tested among older participants.

Read us on