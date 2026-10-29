In Herzliya, Israel, protesters gathered outside the home of Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, urging him to work with Arab parties to form an alternative government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Demonstrators chanted: “There is no change without partnership,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

Among the protesters was Tel Aviv–Yafo Deputy Mayor Amir Badran, who supported a political partnership between the opposition and Arab parties.

Vote count results

After the vote count was completed, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the Knesset. The four main opposition parties jointly received 48 mandates — 13 fewer than the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. Neither political bloc secured a majority.

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Eisenkot’s Yashar became the largest opposition party, winning 21 mandates, while Netanyahu’s Likud received 27 seats. Arab parties hold a total of 19 mandates, which could become an important factor in negotiations on an alternative coalition. The Joint List won 11 seats, while Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, won eight.

Coalition negotiations

To fulfill his campaign promise not to join a government headed by Netanyahu, Eisenkot and his allies will likely need cooperation with at least some of the Arab parties — within a formal coalition or through external support for a minority government. Ra’am previously participated in the coalition of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

At the same time, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose party received seven mandates, reportedly rejected both participation in a coalition with Arab parties and the formation of a minority government dependent on their support. Eisenkot has already met with Naftali Bennett, leader of the Beyachad party, and Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats. Golan also held a meeting with Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas to discuss a possible political partnership.

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