Researchers at the Wayne State University School of Medicine found an association between higher levels of mitochondrial DNA in sperm and a lower monthly probability of pregnancy in couples. The study involved 327 men with normal semen parameters, reports News-Medical.

What the scientists studied

The scientists examined whether mitochondrial DNA persists in mature human sperm and whether this feature is associated with a couple's reproductive potential. Mitochondrial DNA is found in mitochondria, cellular structures that produce a significant share of energy. Unlike most human DNA, it is passed on almost exclusively by the mother.

During development, sperm usually eliminate most of their mitochondrial DNA. Using specialized fluorescent imaging, the researchers directly detected it in the midpiece of some mature sperm — the area where mitochondria are located.

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Association with pregnancy

All participants had sperm count, concentration, and morphology indicators within normal reference ranges. At the same time, higher levels of mitochondrial DNA in sperm were associated with a lower monthly probability of pregnancy. This association remained after accounting for the age and body mass index of both partners, as well as smoking status.

The researchers also recorded differences among individual sperm cells. Even in men with elevated overall levels of mitochondrial DNA, it was not detected in some cells. Higher values measured by polymerase chain reaction were generally combined with a larger proportion of sperm retaining mitochondrial DNA and stronger signals in individual cells.

The study did not establish that the retention of mitochondrial DNA directly causes infertility. The authors consider this feature a promising molecular biomarker of male reproductive health that could supplement a standard semen analysis, but further research is needed to clarify the mechanisms and the impact on fertilization and embryo development.

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