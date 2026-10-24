On Thursday, October 22, a direct passenger route to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, was opened in Shenzhen, in the south of China's Guangdong Province. A ceremony to launch the Shenzhen—Ulaanbaatar flight was held at Shenzhen Airport that day.

As ECNS reports, the route will be operated by Mongolian airline Hunnu Air. The carrier will use E190 aircraft.

Flights every Thursday

Hunnu Air will operate one round-trip flight every Thursday. The report also published a photograph of the launch ceremony provided by Shenzhen Airport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Connection with Mongolia

The new route complements Shenzhen Airport's network in Northeast Asia. It provides the Guangdong—Hong Kong—Macao Greater Bay Area with more convenient air connections to Mongolia for trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Shenzhen Airport currently has 46 passenger routes to 25 partner countries of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

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