In Switzerland, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has filed a complaint with the Federal Tribunal against a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that provides for Russia’s return to the 2027 World Championship. The federation said it has doubts about the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS panel.

Doubts about the arbitrators

As The Moscow Times reports, the IIHF explained its appeal by citing recently disclosed information about possible ties between two arbitrators and Russia. The federation stressed that it considers an appeal to the Federal Tribunal necessary given the significance of the decision for international hockey.

Last month, CAS upheld appeals by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation of the aggressor state against its suspension from IIHF competitions in the 2026–2027 season. The court stated that the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate its conclusion about security risks that would require Russia’s continued suspension.

CAS decisions are considered final, but sports organizations may appeal them to Switzerland’s Federal Tribunal if legal grounds exist.

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Reaction of teams and sponsors

Russia was suspended from IIHF competitions after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. CAS acknowledged that its decision had prompted a controversial reaction, but stressed that the verdict was based solely on the evidence submitted.

The national teams of Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden said they would refuse to play against Russia. AJ Products, one of hockey’s major sponsors, withdrew its sponsorship support, while other sponsors said they could do the same if Russia participates.

Russia will not compete at the 2027 World Junior Championship next month, as Canada said it would not admit Russian and Belarusian athletes, even those holding valid visas. The Czech Republic also will not allow Russian athletes to enter the country for the women’s under-18 World Championship scheduled for January.

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