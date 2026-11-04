International commission says genocide in Gaza continues — The Hindu

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel stated that Israeli authorities and forces continued to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including after the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. This was reported by The Hindu.

Report for the UN General Assembly

The commission submitted its report to the UN General Assembly on October 14, 2026. The document examines killings, as well as the infliction of serious physical and mental harm, which, according to the commission, people have suffered as a result of actions by Israeli and Palestinian security forces since October 2023.

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Commission's findings

According to the commission's assessment, Israel's violations included widespread or systematic attacks directed against the civilian population. The findings also refer to state policy and state that security forces, according to the commission, were aware that such acts were part of an attack on civilians and acted with the corresponding intent.

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