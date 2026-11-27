International news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), based in Paris, has taken its AFP Forum platform offline following a cyberattack. The service is used by the agency’s clients to view and download its content. AFP Forum will remain unavailable until further notice.

Platform taken offline as a precaution

As Anadolu Agency reports, the attack began at 1:30 a.m. Paris time, or 00:30 GMT. This was stated in an internal email from AFP management. After detecting the intrusion, the agency’s team began containing the incident and took AFP Forum offline as a precaution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

AFP also said it is offering subscribers alternative solutions while the platform remains unavailable. The investigation is being conducted with the involvement of external experts.

Attacker has not yet been identified

At this stage, AFP has no information about who is behind the cyberattack. The incident occurred amid a series of attacks on companies and government institutions in France and other countries in recent months. Some of these attacks have been linked to criminal groups seeking financial gain, while others were aimed at destabilization.

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