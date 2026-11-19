In Paris, France, the International Energy Agency said that the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has created the biggest threat to energy security in history. This is stated in the annual World Energy Outlook report, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Disruptions to oil exports

According to the agency, Persian Gulf countries are facing difficulties exporting oil after Iran began blocking the Strait of Hormuz and attacking tankers in the area. According to the source, the crisis began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Before the crisis began, approximately one-fifth of global seaborne oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States tried to escort vessels through this route, but supply chains, according to the IEA’s assessment, remain significantly disrupted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Costs for consumers

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol noted that the scale of the crisis exceeds the oil shocks of the 1970s. Producing countries increased supplies to the market and used alternative routes, while China reduced purchases on the international market.

At the same time, an increasing share of the consequences of supply disruptions is falling on consumers through high prices and, in some cases, shortages of energy resources. Birol also said that the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper its consequences will be for the energy sector and the global economy.

In the baseline scenario of its report, the IEA forecasts that global oil demand will peak around 2030 and then decline slowly. Demand for gas, under this scenario, will grow until around 2035. For the new report, the agency also added two scenarios in case the crisis in the Middle East continues.

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