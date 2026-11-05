In Durban, South Africa, local elections were accompanied by lively street celebrations, while voters were determined to bring about change. TimesLIVE reported this on November 5.

Battle for eThekwini

The article discusses the struggle for leadership of the eThekwini municipality. The MK party said it was confident it could gain control of the city authorities. The Democratic Alliance (DA), for its part, hopes for a surprise victory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sentiment during the elections

TimesLIVE describes the events as election fever and points to a sense of change among those taking part in the vote. These reports concern voters' sentiments and statements by political forces during the local elections.

The published photograph shows MK supporter Ongezwe Sitole in Albert Park. The publication's listed contributors include Yasantha Naidu, Chris Makhaye and Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede.

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