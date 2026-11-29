In The Hague, Netherlands, the International Criminal Court was unable to fully investigate complaints against two judicial candidates and did not pass information about these allegations to the states that are to vote in the election. As The Independent reports, the court's internal oversight body explained this by saying it could not conduct the investigation without disclosing the identities of those who filed the complaints.

Complaints against candidates

In total, complaints were submitted concerning seven of the 14 nominated candidates. They included allegations of bribery, false information about professional experience and other improper conduct. Regarding four candidates, the complaints concerned facts that had previously been reported by the media or considered by other institutions; the ICC's Independent Oversight Mechanism said it had been able to substantiate the claims set out in them.

In two other cases, the allegations had not previously been made public. Three women said that one candidate humiliated them to tears or made them uncomfortable by inviting them to late-evening meetings over drinks or to travel together. Another woman alleged that a different nominee touched her inappropriately during a work event and threatened retaliation if she filed a complaint.

The country that nominated one of the candidates said it had been unable to substantiate the allegations after conducting its own investigation. At the same time, a senior diplomat said that the state had not interviewed the candidate's current and former employees due to a lack of resources.

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Investigation was not completed in time for assessment

The deadline for nominations was extended three times because the court had difficulty gathering a sufficient number of nominations. As a result, the Independent Oversight Mechanism had only two weeks to assess whether the candidates met the criterion of high moral character stipulated by the Rome Statute. Three of the 14 nominees later withdrew their candidacies.

The oversight body submitted a preliminary report to the committee of legal experts only three days before interviews began and completed the final review after the committee had finished its work. In its public report, the committee stated that because of this it could not reach a final conclusion on whether any candidate met the criterion of high moral character.

Earlier this month, states parties received extracts from the report only on three candidates for whom the oversight body had been able to substantiate allegations. The Assembly of States Parties said it was reviewing procedures for possible improvement.

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