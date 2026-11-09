The International Maritime Organization has recorded at least 25 seafarer deaths since the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran on February 28. Against the backdrop of the conflict, commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters have repeatedly come under attack, Al Jazeera reports.

Before the war began, approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Attacks on commercial vessels

According to the IMO, at least 129 vessel-related incidents have been reported in the region. Missiles, shells and naval mines were used in the attacks, causing ships to be damaged, catch fire or sink.

Iran effectively closed the strait after US and Israeli attacks began, warning that vessels attempting to pass through without permission could become targets. At the same time, Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Sunday that three oil tankers, which it claimed were travelling along an unauthorized route, suffered explosions and severe fires. Iranian forces also reported fires aboard five tankers and a tugboat in separate incidents in the strait. Separately, an explosion occurred aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Velos Sapphire north of Qatar, killing one crew member.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Casualties and crew protection

Many of those killed were Indian nationals — at least 16 people. In June, three Indian seafarers were killed as a result of US strikes on commercial vessels near Oman. Another Indian national, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, was killed after the cargo vessel MSV Al Jusufi was struck near Oman; 13 other crew members were rescued.

In September, two Filipino seafarers were killed when the Saudi tanker Sidr was hit by shells near the Strait of Hormuz. According to an IMO estimate voiced in late August, around 6,000 seafarers could remain stranded near the strait in October.

In March, maritime unions and shipping companies agreed that seafarers could refuse to enter designated danger zones. The agreement also provides for company-paid repatriation and compensation amounting to two months’ basic salary. The International Transport Workers’ Federation said it provides for higher pay and double the standard compensation in the event of a seafarer’s death or disability.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea guarantees vessels the right of transit passage through straits, which cannot be suspended. Abdul Halike, head of the Liverpool John Moores University Maritime Centre, noted that the weak point remains the practical enforcement of international law.

Read us on