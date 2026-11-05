In five US cities, mobile medical units with integrated HIV prevention services and treatment for substance use disorders were associated with a 71% reduction in all-cause mortality. The result was obtained in comparison with a group whose participants were assisted by navigators in accessing available non-mobile services in their communities, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The NIH-funded HPTN 094 trial involved 409 adults without HIV. They injected drugs, had opioid use disorder, were not receiving medication treatment for the disorder at the start of the study, and were willing to consider starting it.

The study was conducted in Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington. For 26 weeks, one group received assistance from navigators as well as integrated services at a mobile medical unit: daily oral HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, medication treatment for opioid use disorder, and a limited range of clinical and social support.

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Use of prevention and treatment

Participants in the other group also received assistance from navigators for 26 weeks, but they were referred to existing non-mobile services in their communities. The researchers found no difference between the groups in the use of daily oral HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis or medication treatment for opioid use disorder.

Verified use of HIV prevention drugs after 26 weeks remained low in both groups. At the same time, 14% of participants were using medication treatment for opioid use disorder at weeks 26 and 52 of the study, although none had received such treatment at its start.

Study co-author Nabila El-Bassel noted that people who inject drugs may face a fragmented care system, unstable housing, and stigma. The authors also indicated that the low use of oral pre-exposure prophylaxis points to difficulties with its acceptability for this group and the need to evaluate long-acting medications.

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