Researchers at Israel’s Weizmann Institute described the Brain-IT artificial intelligence system, which reconstructs images seen by experiment participants using functional magnetic resonance imaging data. The model analyzes activity in the visual cortex — the brain region that processes visual information — and sends predictions to an image generator, Live Science reports. The work was published as a preprint on the arXiv platform.

How Brain-IT works

The system is built on the Universal Brain Encoder approach, which starts with an image and models the expected brain response to it. Brain-IT works in the opposite direction: it receives measured brain activity and attempts to reconstruct the picture a person saw.

To do this, the model distributes thousands of measurements from the visual cortex into 128 groups depending on the type of visual information they may contain. Some areas may be associated with simpler features, including edges, textures, or the arrangement of elements. Others may respond to more complex categories — faces, bodies, or scenes.

The decoder produces two types of predictions: semantic, meaning the likely content of the scene, and structural, concerning the overall arrangement of shapes in the frame. The structural prediction becomes the starting point for the generator, while the semantic one helps it create a plausible appearance of objects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Limitations of the technology

The authors compared the synthetic images with the original pictures shown to participants. According to their data, Brain-IT outperformed previous methods on standard reconstruction metrics. They also stated that one hour of data from a new participant produced results comparable to approaches previously trained on 40 hours of recordings.

At the same time, the reconstructions are not exact copies of what was seen. At the final stage, the system uses a diffusion generator trained on a large number of images. It may add plausible textures, refine facial features, or fill in missing details that were not directly present in the scan data.

The developers emphasize that Brain-IT does not reconstruct memories or imagined images. Its operation requires the controlled presentation of a specific image, the participant’s cooperation, and functional MRI data. The team is also at an early stage of testing the possibility of using electroencephalography, but reliable results currently require expensive and complex MRI scanning.

Read us on