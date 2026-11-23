Researchers modelled that widespread use of GLP-1 class drugs to treat obesity, combined with a healthier diet, could be associated by 2050 with 7.7 million avoided deaths worldwide and 46 million hectares of additional natural land outside agricultural and managed forest use. News-Medical reports this, citing a study published in Nature Communications.

Six scenarios through 2050

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen, the University of Edinburgh and Scotland’s Rural College used the global LandSyMM model. It links land use, yields, food demand, international trade and prices.

The authors compared a baseline development scenario through 2050 with six hypothetical options for access to treatment for adults with obesity, meaning a body mass index of 30 or higher. The modelling covered drug availability in high-income countries, in high- and upper-middle-income countries, as well as in all countries.

In the first option, patients gradually reduced their calorie intake without changing the proportions of different food groups. In the second, they additionally switched to the EAT-Lancet-2 diet, which includes more fruit, vegetables and legumes and less meat and sugar. The model assumed that the daily food supply for people undergoing treatment would gradually decline to 1,850 kilocalories per person.

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Impact on health and food prices

Under the scenario involving only calorie reduction, the model estimated up to 6.6 million avoided deaths in 2050 and about 32 million hectares of additional natural land outside agricultural and managed forest use. The authors linked the higher figures in the dietary-change scenario primarily to reduced obesity-related risks, as well as lower consumption of red and processed meat.

According to the model, lower food demand in countries where treatment was used would reduce global food prices. At the same time, this could increase food consumption among people not receiving the drugs, including red and processed meat. The authors estimated the related increase in mortality at approximately 10 additional deaths per million adults in the calorie-reduction-only scenario and six additional deaths in the scenario combining treatment with dietary changes.

Limitations of the model

The researchers stressed that these were calculated scenarios rather than forecasts of actual drug prescribing. The model did not account for treatment discontinuation or possible weight regain, and it also did not assess greenhouse gas emissions or the environmental impact of drug production. Mortality estimates were based on changes in weight- and diet-related risk factors rather than observed clinical outcomes.

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