Researchers at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center developed a population model according to which the most cytotoxic chemotherapy regimens for women who survived breast cancer may be associated with a loss of an average of 9.4 years of subsequent life. The calculation is explained by the earlier development of aging-related diseases.

News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published on November 10, 2026, in JAMA Network Open. The authors note that chemotherapy helps many women survive breast cancer, but treatment may also damage healthy tissues and accelerate biological aging.

How the assessment was conducted

The model included women aged 30 to 79 and compared chemotherapy regimens with varying levels of cytotoxicity, or the ability to damage cells. To assess biological age, the researchers used data on the link between chemotherapy and blood levels of the p16 protein. This protein is a common marker of cellular aging.

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According to lead author Swarnavo Sarkar, chemotherapy may increase the number of senescent cells — damaged cells that have stopped dividing and are resistant to death. Such cells release biological molecules that may intensify tissue damage and inflammation.

Further research

Senior author Jeanne Mandelblatt noted that accelerated biological aging after chemotherapy may persist for years, while its consequences may not appear immediately. They may include the early onset of age-related diseases, frailty, and cognitive problems.

The researchers plan to extend the methodology to other types of breast cancer treatment, including radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapy. The authors also want to take into account patients' individual characteristics in order to assess the possible long-term consequences of treatment on a personalized basis in the future.

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