Researchers at the University of Waterloo developed a mathematical model indicating that vitamin C may weaken the formation in the stomach of potentially harmful nitrosation products. As ScienceDaily reports, these chemical reactions are associated with the risk of cancer development, but the study's conclusions are based on modeling rather than clinical trials.

How the model worked

Scientists modeled the movement of nitrates and nitrites through the body and their chemical transformations. The model covered the salivary glands, stomach, small intestine, and blood plasma.

Nitrates and nitrites are found, among other things, in meat products such as bacon and salami, as well as in fruits and vegetables grown in soil or water contaminated with harmful substances. After entering the stomach, these compounds can participate in nitrosation — a reaction that produces substances which, according to the researchers, may be linked to cancer development. At the same time, nitrates and nitrites perform important functions for the brain and cardiovascular system.

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The role of vitamin C

According to the simulation results, vitamin C consumed together with nitrates and nitrites may prevent the formation of potentially harmful compounds. The authors believe this may explain why foods containing nitrates are not necessarily associated with the same risks. For example, leafy greens, including spinach, naturally contain both nitrates and vitamin C.

The model also predicts that taking vitamin C after each meal could moderately reduce the formation of nitrosation products, especially after consuming foods containing nitrates and nitrites. At the same time, the researchers emphasize that further studies are needed to determine whether this means a measurable reduction in cancer risk in humans.

Directions for further research

The authors believe that the model may help plan laboratory and clinical studies. It takes into account the effects of nitrite intake, antioxidants, meal timing, conditions in the stomach, and the activity of the oral microbiome. The study was published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology.

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