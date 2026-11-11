Scientists have proposed an explanation for a 1.2-billion-year geological gap in the rocks of the Grand Canyon. A new model of Earth's mantle movement suggests that the slow circulation of heated material in the planet's interior could have uplifted individual parts of continents, intensified erosion and prevented deposits from this period from being preserved.

As Live Science reports, metamorphic and igneous rocks that formed 1.7 billion years ago in the canyon walls are directly overlain by sedimentary rocks about 500 million years old. The interval between them is called the Great Unconformity — a major gap in the geological record.

Uplift and erosion

The study, published on November 4 in the journal Nature, links the formation of this gap to the dynamic uplift of territories driven by the mantle. According to the model, this process occurred in North America, Europe's Baltic region and northern China — regions where the Great Unconformity is particularly pronounced.

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The uplift of the surface created slopes from which glaciers and other erosion agents could carry sedimentary material into the sea. Study co-author Nicholas Flament, a geoscientist at the University of Wollongong, noted that glaciation likely played an important role in erosion, but the key factor may have been the uplift of continents caused by processes in the mantle.

Accumulation of sediments

The model also shows that over the past 540 million years, these territories began to subside. This created space for the accumulation and preservation of sediments on the continents, which, according to the researchers' conclusions, marked the end of the Great Unconformity.

The gap covers the time immediately before the Cambrian explosion and part of its period, when life on Earth was rapidly diversifying. Geologist Shanan Peters of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, who was not involved in the study, suggested that exposed crystalline rocks could have increased the flow of potassium, iron, manganese and carbon into the seas. This could have affected the conditions in which complex life evolved.

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