The Claude artificial intelligence model, following instructions from AI specialist Pavlo Rabtsevych, who works in Spain, identified two exoplanet candidates. They may orbit the star TIC 4206066, located 116 light-years from Earth. Professional astronomers are verifying the results, Nature reports.

Search in TESS telescope data

Rabtsevych has no formal education in astronomy. In September, he tasked the Claude Code programming tool with analyzing a defined dataset from NASA's TESS space telescope and provided a general plan for searching for undiscovered planets. In about two weeks, the model proposed two potential objects.

Claude processed observations of more than 120,000 stars made by TESS in late 2025 and early 2026. Following Rabtsevych's instructions, the model used a popular planet-search algorithm that detects regular recurring decreases in a star's brightness. Such a signal can occur when a planet passes between the star and the observer and partially blocks its light.

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Two brightness-decline cycles

In the data on TIC 4206066, Claude identified two separate cycles of declining brightness: approximately every three and every 11 days. This may indicate the presence of two planets in different orbits: the one closer to the star would have a shorter orbital period.

At Rabtsevych's request, Claude also checked archival TESS data from 2018 and 2020 and found the same recurring signals in them. The model then used an open planet-search algorithm created by exoplanet researcher Michelle Kunimoto of the University of British Columbia in Canada to further verify the signals.

On September 25, Rabtsevych published a preprint of the work on the Zenodo platform. The work has not yet undergone peer review, but TESS astronomers conducted an independent analysis and added the signals to the official list of planet candidates. Kunimoto cautioned, however, that the availability of AI tools has led to a significant influx of papers with low-quality candidates, whose authors do not always understand the algorithms used or are able to verify their conclusions.

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