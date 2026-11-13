Researchers modelled how replacing dairy products with plant-based alternatives would affect iodine intake in the United Kingdom. Under the current practice of voluntary fortification of such products, the share of people with inadequate iodine intake could rise, especially among girls aged 14–18 and women aged 19–49, News-Medical reports.

Iodine proved the most vulnerable

The work was published in The Lancet Planetary Health. The authors used data from the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey for 2016–2019: the analysis included 87% of 3,558 participants who consumed dairy products. Average dairy consumption was 237 grams per day, with milk accounting for 85% of this amount.

Scientists modelled replacing milk, cheese and yoghurt with plant-based alternatives at levels of 20%, 35%, 50% and 100%. They assessed intakes of iodine, calcium, riboflavin and vitamin B12. Iodine was the nutrient most sensitive to this substitution: with 35% of dairy products replaced, average iodine intake was estimated to decrease by 9–21% in most groups.

Before the modelling, 54% of girls aged 14–18 had inadequate iodine intake, while among women aged 19–49 the figure was about 32%. With 35% of dairy products replaced by plant-based alternatives, the share of girls with inadequate iodine intake could rise to 65%, and among women aged 19–49, to 42%.

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Product fortification and iodised salt in bread

The study notes that only 12% of plant-based dairy alternatives on the UK market in 2020 contained added iodine. Mandatory fortification of all such products with iodine, calcium, riboflavin and vitamin B12 could keep average intakes of these nutrients close to baseline levels, but would not eliminate the already existing inadequate iodine intake in vulnerable groups.

The authors also assessed a scenario involving the use of iodised salt in industrially produced bread. Bread was consumed by 60% of participants, at an average of about 93 grams per day. Without replacing dairy products, this approach reduced the share of girls aged 14–18 with inadequate iodine intake from 54% to 37%.

The most effective approach in the model was a combination of mandatory iodine fortification of plant-based alternatives and the use of iodised salt in bread: it maintained or improved iodine intake adequacy in all groups even with a complete replacement of dairy products. At the same time, the researchers stressed that this modelling assesses the risk of inadequate nutrient intake rather than confirmed deficiency in people.

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