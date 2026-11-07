Temperature modeling of the asteroid 1998 KY26, whose trajectory shows unusual acceleration, indicates that it is too warm for the long-term preservation of subsurface water ice. This conclusion was reached by aerospace engineers Corbin Hansen and Masatoshi Hirabayashi of the Georgia Institute of Technology, ScienceAlert reports.

The dark comet hypothesis

1998 KY26 is about 11 meters in diameter, rotates on its axis once every 5.35 minutes, and its trajectory indicates acceleration directed perpendicular to the orbital plane. One explanation was the assumption that the object could be a so-called dark comet — a body that releases gas but does not form a visible cometary tail.

Comets contain ice that, during sublimation and the release of gas into space, can create an additional thrust for a celestial body. The researchers modeled the temperature of the surface and internal layers of 1998 KY26, taking into account its size, orbit, reflectivity, and likely composition.

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The ice would disappear quickly

For subsurface water ice to exist for a long time, the temperature must remain below approximately 145 kelvins, or minus 128 degrees Celsius. At the same time, even in the coldest areas of the asteroid, the average temperature during its movement around the Sun is at least 212 kelvins, or minus 61 degrees Celsius.

According to the authors’ calculations, if water ice made up 1% of the mass of 1998 KY26, it would disappear in a little more than 2,000 years. If ice itself were the source of the unusual acceleration, its supply would last only 62 years. The scientists note that the exact time the object has spent in its current orbit is unknown, so the presence of ice cannot be completely ruled out.

Another possible explanation for the acceleration may be solar radiation pressure. The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 is heading to 1998 KY26, with a rendezvous with the asteroid planned for July 2031. The study’s results were published in the journal Icarus.

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