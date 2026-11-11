Researchers led by planetary scientist Richard Anslow of the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy concluded that comets almost certainly did not deliver to Earth the complex organic molecules needed for prebiotic chemistry. Space.com reports on the modeling results.

The team analyzed models of comet formation and evolution, their orbits, interactions with Earth’s atmosphere, and hypervelocity impacts with the planet. The scientists used hydrogen cyanide, a substance frequently detected in comets, as an indicator of the fate of complex organic compounds. It was also detected in the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.

Speed destroys molecules

The calculations showed that, for organic molecules to survive, the impact speed would have had to be no more than 15 kilometers per second. However, comets usually travel faster and enter Earth’s atmosphere at too steep an angle. As a result of the impact, most such molecules vaporized.

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Even in rare cases where some organic matter could have survived, its amount, according to the modeling results, was insufficient to form significant prebiotic chemistry. The authors do not completely rule out an exceptional scenario with very specific impact parameters, but consider it extremely unlikely.

Asteroids and Earth’s own chemistry

As alternative sources of the necessary molecules, the researchers consider asteroids or chemical processes that occurred directly on Earth. As an example of asteroid material rich in such compounds, they cite samples from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, delivered by the OSIRIS-REx mission: all the building blocks of RNA were found in them.

On Mars, organic molecules from comets may have had somewhat better chances of surviving an impact because of the thinner atmosphere and lower gravity. The scientists also note that in compact multiplanet systems such as TRAPPIST-1, comets can lose speed while moving between planets under the influence of gravity. The study results were published on October 28 in the journal Scientific Reports.

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