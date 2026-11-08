Modeling indicates that the tsunami caused by the Lisbon earthquake on November 1, 1755, could have penetrated up to 4 km inland along the coast of Brazil’s Pernambuco state, near Itamaracá Island north of Recife. The Rio Times reports, citing a study by Brazilian and Portuguese scientists.

Models and sand analysis combined

The work was published in 2022 in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences. The study involved specialists from the State University of Rio de Janeiro and their Portuguese colleagues. They combined an analysis of colonial letters, computer modeling, and research into sedimentary deposits in northeastern Brazil.

At one coastal site in the dunes, scientists found a layer of coarse marine sand. The authors consider it a possible sign of major marine inundation. According to the modeling results, water could have advanced the farthest along rivers near Itamaracá.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evidence remains incomplete

The 4 km figure is a calculated limit under the conditions incorporated into the model, rather than a measured line reached by the water. The exact age of the sand layer has not been established, so its connection specifically to the 1755 event remains a preliminary conclusion. It is also unclear to what extent data from one site can characterize the entire coast.

The Lisbon earthquake occurred in the Atlantic Ocean off southwestern Portugal. Due to the absence of seismometers in the 18th century, its exact magnitude is still debated. The U.S. Geological Survey notes historical reports of the wave reaching Brazil and uses the 1755 scenario in tsunami hazard modeling for the U.S. East Coast.

Read us on