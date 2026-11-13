Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has said it will be technically ready to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2027. The company plans to seek EU funding for the first time to diversify supplies and develop alternative pipeline routes, Euronews reports.

Risks for Hungary and Slovakia

MOL CEO György Bacsa said that reducing dependence on Russian oil could raise energy costs, cause social tensions and lead to political instability in Hungary and Slovakia. According to the publication, both countries still depend heavily on Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

According to an IMF study from 2025, a complete halt to supplies of Russian energy resources could increase Hungary's energy costs by approximately 15% by 2030. The European Commission reported that Russia's share of EU oil imports fell from 27% in 2021 to 2%.

Hungary and Slovakia remain the only EU states importing significant volumes of Russian oil via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline.

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Alternative routes

One of MOL's key diversification routes is the Adria pipeline, which runs from Croatia to Hungary and could become an alternative to Druzhba. At the same time, MOL and Croatian state operator JANAF have been disputing for several years over capacity, transit tariffs and the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

MOL has asked the European Commission to help settle the dispute over testing the capacity of the Croatian section of the pipeline. The company is also interested in connecting Hungary to the TAL oil pipeline, which runs from Trieste to Germany, and would support extending Druzhba from Brody to Odesa in Ukraine.

The European Commission did not rule out discussing funding for infrastructure projects related to fossil fuels, but stressed that the EU's priority is for member states to phase out supplies of Russian oil, gas and liquefied natural gas.

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