Moldova has officially launched a power transmission line between Vulcănești and Chișinău. It is intended to strengthen the country’s connection with Romania and the European energy system. The opening ceremony took place in Chișinău with the participation of President Maia Sandu.

As Al Jazeera reports, the project is intended to increase Moldova’s electricity transmission capacity, diversify its supplies and strengthen the country’s integration with the European energy system.

Reducing dependence on Transnistria

The new line will enable Moldova to reduce its dependence on the Kuchurgan thermal power plant, located in the pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria. Previously, Moldova received most of its gas from Russia, the aggressor state, through this region and gas pipelines running through Ukrainian territory.

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Sandu stated that Moscow had used energy to pressure Moldova for decades. According to her, the country no longer buys Russian gas.

Two more lines to Romania

The president also said that two more power transmission lines to Romania are planned. European Commissioner for Energy Marta Kos, who attended the ceremony, stated that the new connection would allow Moldova to buy electricity where it is cheapest.

The power line is called the “line of energy independence.” It was launched two years later than the deadline initially promised by Moldova’s authorities.

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