In Lagos, Nigeria, Christian and Muslim youth organizations signed an interfaith peace accord ahead of the 2027 general elections. Participants pledged to counter political violence, religious intolerance and the use of young people for political violence, Premium Times reports.

Seven commitments of the accord

The accord was signed on Saturday at a regional interfaith peace summit for the country’s southwest. It was organized by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) jointly with the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO). The event took place at the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the Alausa district of Ikeja.

In a closing communiqué, participants said the accord reflects a shared commitment to reject political violence, religious manipulation, hate speech and other actions capable of threatening the country’s peace and stability. The document contains seven commitments, including a refusal to recruit and manipulate young people as political perpetrators of violence, as well as support for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

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Call to counter violence

The organizations called on Christian and Muslim youth to spread ideas of tolerance in communities, educational institutions and places of worship. They also appealed to religious, traditional, civic and political leaders to counter intolerance, political manipulation and incitement to violence.

Stephen Adegite, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Lagos State, said the accord should promote religious tolerance, the rejection of political violence and peaceful coexistence ahead of the elections. He also called on young people to demonstrate Christians’ and Muslims’ commitment to peace before, during and after the vote. NACOMYO National Secretary Shehu Ibrahim said the organization would spread messages of peace in communities through imams, Friday prayers, Islamic schools and other religious gatherings.

The organizations also decided that the accord should become a basis for ongoing dialogue, mutual accountability and peacebuilding work between Christian and Muslim youth.

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