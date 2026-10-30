The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has unveiled the Migration Vision @25 framework programme in Abuja, intended to shape Nigeria’s approach to migration policy over the next 25 years. The presentation was held during celebrations marking the UN agency’s 25 years of work in the country, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The event was attended by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Bernard Doro, other government officials and development partners. In a welcome address, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima said the country could use migration for economic growth by investing in skills development and creating opportunities for young people at home and abroad.

Three directions of the programme

According to the IOM, the programme is intended to help Nigeria become one of Africa’s leading hubs for safe and productive migration, as well as a competitive source of specialists and talent. It is built around three directions: mobility, opportunities and resilience.

The priorities include protecting migrants, expanding legal migration pathways, supporting people returning to the country, and finding long-term solutions for communities affected by displacement. Shettima also called for more active engagement of the Nigerian diaspora, including its professional skills, investments, innovations and international connections.

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Population displacement

The initiative was presented amid large-scale internal displacement caused by conflicts, insecurity and climate-related disasters. According to data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, released on 1 October, Nigeria had 3,679,757 internally displaced people, as well as 141,688 refugees and asylum seekers. The total number of forcibly displaced people exceeded 3.8 million.

Minister Bernard Doro said that an updated National Migration Policy and its implementation plan were approved on 19 August. According to him, the document provides for a clearer distribution of responsibilities, measurable results and improved migration data for planning and reintegration.

The IOM stated that since 2014 it has provided humanitarian assistance to more than 2.5 million people and supported nearly 500,000 displaced people with housing. The organization also facilitated the safe and voluntary return of more than 72,000 Nigerian migrants.

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