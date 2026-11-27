Monaco secured a 3-2 away victory over Hearts in a Conference League match at Tynecastle Park. The decisive goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time was scored by American forward Folarin Balogun, Sky Sports reports.

Match progress

The hosts opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Jordi Altena. Monaco equalised in the 25th minute when Balogun converted a penalty. Before the break, the visitors took the lead after Edan Diop scored in the 41st minute, but Sabah Kerjota levelled the score in the 44th minute.

With the score level at 2-2, Hearts continued to search for a winning goal, but in added time Balogun found space in the penalty area and completed his brace. Thanks to this, Monaco maintained their perfect record in the tournament.

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Coach's reaction and tournament situation

Hearts head coach Wouter Vrancken said he was proud of the team's performance against a strong opponent amid squad problems. According to him, the club still has nine injured players, while some footballers were not included in the European squad.

After four matches, Hearts have one point and remain without a win in the Conference League. The team can earn a maximum of seven points and will still play against Bosnia's Borac and Cyprus's Pafos. Hearts currently have a goal difference of minus five, and to reach the top 24, the team will likely need high-scoring wins in both matches.

Vrancken also noted the quality of long-range shots by Altena and Kerjota, linking them to the team's confidence after an 8-0 victory over Dundee in the previous match.

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