Voters in the U.S. state of Montana have backed Initiative 194, known as the “Montana Plan,” which is intended to limit spending by corporations and other organizations to influence elections in the state. About 65% of participants voted for it, CNBC reports. The law approved in the statewide vote is set to take effect on January 1.

The initiative is based on a legal approach under which corporations may have constitutional rights, but their powers derive from the states. The measure provides for depriving corporations, trade associations, labor unions, and nonprofit organizations of the legal ability to spend money to influence elections in Montana, including when such organizations are registered outside the state.

Restrictions and exemptions

In practice, this could mean a ban on political advertising paid for by corporations, trade associations’ funding of referendum campaigns, and spending by politically active nonprofit organizations to influence voters. Violators risk losing state-granted corporate privileges, including limited liability, until they relinquish funds spent in violation of the rules and meet legal requirements.

At the same time, the restrictions do not apply to individuals, political committees, government entities, or bona fide news, commentary, and editorial content. Therefore, wealthy private donors will still be able to spend their own money on political influence. For example, Elon Musk may make political expenditures as an individual, but his companies Tesla and SpaceX will fall under the new restrictions in Montana.

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Potential legal dispute

Opponents call the initiative an attempt to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United. That decision allowed corporations to spend unlimited amounts on independent political advertising, provided that such spending is not coordinated with a candidate’s campaign.

A similar law is already being challenged in Hawaii, where it was adopted in May. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit seeking to block the law, while the American Civil Liberties Union said in a court filing that it contradicts the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers and election-finance experts suggest that the dispute over Montana’s restrictions could also reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Republican majority in Montana’s legislature may amend or repeal the new law. Supporters of the initiative said that in such a case, they intend to put the issue to a vote again in 2028.

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