The U.S. Marine Corps is exploring the possibility of more than doubling the range of ground-launched Naval Strike Missile (NSM) anti-ship cruise missiles. The missile’s currently stated range is 135 nautical miles, while a new variant could strike targets at distances of up to 270 nautical miles or more, The War Zone reports.

A Marine Corps representative confirmed to the publication that the service is seeking opportunities to increase the NSM’s range by more than twofold. Earlier versions of the missile had a stated range of around 100 nautical miles, while the Block 1A variant increased it to 135 nautical miles. According to the Marine Corps, the range may also exceed this figure depending on the flight profile.

Missiles for mobile launchers

The Marine Corps uses the NSM as part of the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS). Its core is the unmanned ROGUE-Fires launch platform, built on the 4×4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Each such launcher can be equipped with two missiles in launch-ready containers.

The NSM was developed by Norwegian company Kongsberg in partnership with U.S. company Raytheon. The missile is designed primarily to strike ships, but it can also carry out strikes against land targets. It uses an infrared seeker in the terminal phase of flight and an inertial navigation system supported by GPS. Its passive seeker emits no signals and, according to the publication, is not susceptible to radio-frequency interference.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Larger engagement zone

According to the publication’s assessment, doubling the range would increase by about four times the area within which a single launcher could keep targets under threat — from around 57,255 to 229,022 square nautical miles. The specific method of increasing the range has not been disclosed. Among possible approaches, The War Zone names reducing the missile’s mass, including that of the warhead, as well as improving fuel efficiency or increasing fuel reserves.

The range increase is being considered as part of the Marine Corps’ concept of dispersed expeditionary operations, including on islands in the Pacific Ocean. NMESIS has already been involved in exercises on remote Japanese and Philippine islands near Taiwan. In October, elements of the system were deployed to Japan’s Yonaguni Island during the Keen Sword exercise.

The expanded NSM capabilities could partly compensate for the Marine Corps’ abandonment of plans to arm ROGUE-Fires with Tomahawk cruise missiles. At the same time, even with doubled range, the NSM would not match the Tomahawk, whose range is estimated in the article at about 1,000 miles. In the future, the Marine Corps may also receive other long-range capabilities, including Precision Strike Missile ballistic missiles for HIMARS launchers.

Read us on