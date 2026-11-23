A UN maritime agency has supported the creation of a joint coast guard operational task force of 22 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Yemen, to counter piracy and smuggling in the Red Sea. The Combined Maritime Task Force is intended to strengthen security in the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and the western Indian Ocean, The National reports.

Legal framework by 2027

The participating countries agreed to coordinate a legal framework for cooperation by September 2027. They are signatories to the Djibouti Code of Conduct, a UN mechanism created in 2009 to combat piracy in the Red Sea. In 2017, its scope was expanded to cover the full range of crimes at sea.

Damien Chevallier, director of maritime security at the UN International Maritime Organization, called the initiative an important step toward strengthening coastal states' control over security in the region. According to him, participants still need to determine who will lead operations, whether coast guard personnel will be able to enter neighboring countries' territorial waters, and which state will have jurisdiction over detained pirates.

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Information sharing and coordination

National coast guards plan to use information-sharing centers in Seychelles and Madagascar, but legal arrangements must be agreed before operations begin. At separate meetings, the countries will also determine contributions to the program: some participants may provide funding, while others may offer training or resources.

The new structure is expected to coordinate its activities with other operations in the region, including the EU naval mission Aspides. It was deployed in 2024 in response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping; according to the publication, six mission ships are currently in the Red Sea.

Risks to shipping

The National writes that the blockade of Saudi shipping carried out by the Houthis has created a security vacuum and contributed to the resurgence of pirate attacks in an area where Somali pirates had previously operated actively. Chevallier also noted that seafarers may agree to dangerous voyages because of the risk of losing their jobs, although the shipping industry offers high salaries for such crossings.

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