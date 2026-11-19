In Russia, an aggressor state, Moscow’s Perovsky District Court extended the detention of political scientist Alexander Kynev until December 24. According to Mediazona, as reported by Meduza, he has been charged with attempted drug trafficking.

Kynev arrived at court on crutches

Kynev came to the hearing on crutches, with one leg in a cast. According to earlier reports, he was severely beaten during his arrest, resulting in a leg fracture in two places.

After his detention, the political scientist spent two weeks in the surgical department of the detention center’s medical unit, where he was treated for a closed fracture. He was subsequently discharged in a condition described as satisfactory. The court ordered Kynev’s detention in the drug case on September 25, despite his injury.

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Investigators’ version and political activity

According to investigators, 14 packets containing a white powdery substance were seized during a search of Kynev’s home on September 23. Investigators claim that the substance contained mephedrone. Russia’s FSB is involved in the case, although its specific role in the investigation has not been clarified.

Lawyer Mikhail Biryukov said that investigators had for the first time referred to Kynev’s status as a “foreign agent” in substantiating their motion for his continued detention. Russian authorities added the political scientist to the relevant register in February.

After the hearing, the lawyer also reported that during a repeat interrogation, Kynev was questioned about his political activities, including work with organizations linked to Mikhail Khodorkovsky and other foundations designated “undesirable” in Russia. Kynev is accused under Paragraph “g” of Part 4 of Article 228.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

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