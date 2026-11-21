Motorcycle racer Peter Hickman won the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, setting a new lap record at the Guia Circuit. For the 14-time Isle of Man TT winner, this is his fifth triumph in Macau and his first victory in the race since 2023.

As BBC Sport reports, Hickman started from pole position and finished more than 38 seconds ahead of Marcus Simpson, who took second place. Northern Irish rider Paul Jordan on a Jackson Racing Honda finished third.

Three record updates

After the race restart, Hickman, riding for Zeeco by 8Ten Racing BMW, beat the previous lap record three times. He first completed a lap in 2 minutes 23.40 seconds, two tenths faster than Easton’s previous mark. On subsequent laps, the rider improved his time to 2:23.08 and then to 2:22.69.

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The previous Guia Circuit record had stood for 16 years. In the later stages of the race, Hickman slowed his pace but maintained a comfortable lead to the finish.

Race restarted after crash

The first attempt to hold the 12-lap race on the 3.8-mile circuit was stopped by a red flag after Austrian Julian Trummer crashed on the first lap. After the restart, Jordan ran second for a long time, but Simpson overtook him near the end of the race and finished 6.5 seconds ahead.

Italian Maurizio Bottalico finished fourth, Irish rider Kevin Keyes was fifth, and Northern Irish debutant Mark Hewitt took sixth. English riders Rob Hodson and Phil Crowe retired due to technical problems.

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