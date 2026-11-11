Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, speaking on November 11, 2026, at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, called on governments to strengthen action to limit global warming to 1.5°C. According to her, the world has not done enough to keep this threshold within reach, and future generations will feel the consequences of further delays, Anadolu Agency reports.

Consequences of delays

Mottley stressed that every fraction of a degree matters, as delays in decision-making threaten coral reefs, food production, communities and livelihoods. She said that exceeding the warming threshold must not become a new target, but is a “debt” to future generations.

The prime minister cited flooding in Nepal in August that, she said, claimed more than 1,400 lives. She also mentioned climate disasters in Jamaica, California and Europe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Speaking about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Mottley said that the combination of flooding and humanitarian crises creates “a real hell on earth” for children. She also said that the climate “does not negotiate with geopolitics.”

Financing and methane

The head of the Barbados government called for increased climate financing, easing the debt burden of vulnerable countries and more active investment in clean energy. She also urged COP31 participants to make measurable commitments to reduce methane emissions.

According to Mottley, cutting methane emissions by nearly half by 2030 could prevent nearly 0.3°C of warming in the 2040s and save 250,000 lives annually. She called for building a global movement of 1.5 billion voices in support of the climate target and demanding accountability from governments and financial institutions by COP32 next year.

Read us on