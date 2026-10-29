In the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health said that 21,468 patients and wounded people need to travel abroad for treatment, including 6,430 people identified as priority cases. The ministry again called for the opening of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, Al Jazeera reports.

The ministry said that patients’ conditions are deteriorating due to repeated border closures and delays in evacuation procedures. According to its data, dozens of people have died while waiting for permission to leave, while the condition of thousands of others has significantly worsened. Since February, 3,056 patients and wounded people have been evacuated for treatment outside the Gaza Strip: 2,614 through Rafah and another 442 through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Strikes in central and northern Gaza

According to Al Jazeera correspondent Ashraf Abu Amra, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a civilian vehicle in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. At least two Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded. The wounded were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, a Palestinian was wounded in a strike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip and was taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Increased attacks were also reported east of Jabalia, in the Halawa camp, where, according to the correspondent, Israeli military forces fired at tents housing displaced families.

Deaths near Rafah

In the morning, four Palestinians were buried at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. According to Al Jazeera, they were killed in a drone strike in the Al-Mawasi area near Rafah. The dead were reportedly civilian employees of the Ministry of Economy who were inspecting aid trucks entering through Kerem Shalom. More than 30 other people were wounded.

The Gaza Strip Ministry of Health reported that six Palestinians were killed and another 38 wounded over the previous 24 hours. Separately, emergency services said that 11 people, including women and children, were wounded after artillery shelling hit a house east of Gaza City.

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