In Singapore, recent cyber incidents affecting six healthcare organizations did not disrupt the provision of medical care. There is currently no evidence that patient safety or the care provided to patients was affected, the country's Ministry of Health said.

No data on access to medical records

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the ministry also said it was not aware of any unauthorized access to patients' medical records during these incidents.

The agency is assessing the full impact of the breaches together with the organizations affected. They include the Agency for Integrated Care, Alliance Medinet, Doctor Anywhere Group, Fullerton Health Group, Minmed Group and Dementia Singapore.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Enhanced system monitoring

The organizations are working with cybersecurity consultants and relevant government agencies, including the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Personal Data Protection Commission.

The ministry urged Synapxe and public healthcare institutions to remain vigilant and enhance monitoring of potential cyber threats in public healthcare IT systems. Private healthcare providers were advised to review and strengthen cybersecurity measures to safeguard their systems and medical information. The ministry stressed that technological developments, including artificial intelligence, may make it easier to identify vulnerabilities, while cyberattacks may become more frequent and faster.

Read us on