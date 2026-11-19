Mozambique's Council of Ministers has approved an updated development plan for the Rovuma LNG project, in which ExxonMobil is involved. The decision removes one of the regulatory barriers ahead of the final investment decision, which the company expects to make by the end of the year, OilPrice reports.

Plant capacity to be increased

The updated plan provides for increasing the capacity of the onshore natural gas liquefaction plant to 18.6 million tonnes per year. In 2019, the project was approved for a capacity of 15.2 million tonnes per year.

According to Standard Bank's estimate, the cost of Rovuma LNG could reach nearly $30 billion. In that case, it would be the largest onshore project in Mozambique. The country's government said that the revised concept should reduce development costs through the use of electric natural gas processing modules.

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Gas for the domestic market

Mozambique's National Petroleum Institute expects the project update to reduce emissions by approximately 40%. According to the institute's estimate, the state could receive about $121 billion in revenue over 25 years of production. The plan also provides for allocating 25% of the gas produced to Mozambique's domestic market.

In October, ExxonMobil agreed to increase its stake in Rovuma LNG to 50% as part of an asset swap with Eni. The Italian company will focus on floating gas liquefaction projects in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, including Coral Sul and Coral Norte. According to Bloomberg, production at Rovuma LNG could begin in the early 2030s.

Mozambique LNG, led by TotalEnergies and designed to produce 13.1 million tonnes of liquefied gas per year, is also being developed nearby. Work on both onshore projects was previously delayed by insurgent attacks in Cabo Delgado province, which forced the evacuation of workers.

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