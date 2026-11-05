Security authorities are examining a possible link between a 19-year-old German suspected of involvement in violent acts and the intelligence services of the aggressor state Russia. This was reported by Der Spiegel in its Firewall podcast.

Com-scene chats

According to the outlet, Western security authorities have been monitoring chats of the so-called Com scene for a long time. Such groups distribute videos of burning houses and cars, as well as footage of unclear graffiti.

Members of these communities approve of violence and destruction: the more brutal the act, the more recognition it can bring. Der Spiegel notes that those carrying out such acts are often very young people, including teenagers.

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Recruitment theory

Security authorities are considering the theory that Russian special services may have used online communities to recruit young people in order to spread chaos in the West. The outlet mentions arson attacks, knife attacks, and a bundle of ruble banknotes as circumstances that may point to this theory.

One episode of the podcast concerns a young German linked to such acts. According to Der Spiegel, he has connections leading to Russia. His lawyer, Sandra Jung, declined to comment on the specific accusations against the 19-year-old because the investigation has not yet been completed.

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