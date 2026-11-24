In Washington, USA, at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, researchers presented the results of observations of brain changes during pregnancy. In a group of first-time mothers, total brain volume had decreased by around 3.5% by the time of delivery. Nature reports.

Observations before and after childbirth

The team of University of Virginia cognitive neuroscientist Hannah Grotzinger monitored six women expecting their first child, two mothers giving birth for the second time, and five participants who were not pregnant. From the period before conception to one year after delivery, each participant underwent up to 30 MRI scans and provided blood samples.

The data confirmed trends previously identified in a detailed study of one woman. Gray matter volume decreased in nearly all areas of the cerebral cortex, especially in regions associated with social cognition. At the same time, the globus pallidus — a structure involved in regulating movement and motivation — increased during pregnancy.

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Differences between first and subsequent pregnancies

During the first pregnancy, cerebrospinal fluid volume increased by 11%. Among women giving birth for the second time, scientists also recorded changes, but they affected about half of the cortical regions, and there was no significant increase in cerebrospinal fluid volume. Grotzinger cautioned that larger studies are needed to confirm these differences because of the small sample size.

Also, between the first and second trimesters, blood flow in the brain increased in most participants: it peaked at around the 21st week of pregnancy and declined closer to delivery. In one participant who developed preeclampsia, blood flow was lower throughout pregnancy, while the reduction in gray matter was smaller than in the other participants.

Neuroscientist Liisa Galea of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto stressed that such substantial changes are part of a typical pregnancy and should not be alarming. Researchers are studying these processes to better understand why some people develop depression during pregnancy or after childbirth.

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