International equity index provider MSCI increased Taiwan’s weight in three major indexes following its regular review. In the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is most closely tracked by foreign institutional investors, Taiwan’s share rose from 28.86% to 29.01%, Taipei Times reports.

MSCI also increased Taiwan’s weight in the MSCI All-Country World Index, from 3.25% to 3.28%. In the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index, the Taiwanese market’s share rose from 32.72% to 32.83%.

Third consecutive increase

This is the third consecutive quarter in which MSCI has simultaneously increased Taiwan’s weight in all three indexes. Analysts linked the review to the strong performance of Taiwan’s technology-focused stock market amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

In MSCI Emerging Markets, India received the largest weight increase, by 0.17 percentage points. China recorded the largest reduction, by 0.13 percentage points.

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Changes in index composition

Three Taiwanese manufacturers were added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes: Kinsus Interconnect Technology, Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board and Taiwan Union Technology. At the same time, these companies were removed from the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. Their inclusion in MSCI’s standard indexes had been planned during the August review, but was postponed due to Taiwan Stock Exchange trading restrictions following a sharp rise in their share prices.

Chailease Holding, E Ink Holdings, Lotes and Wan Hai Lines were also removed from the standard indexes. Chailease, E Ink and Lotes were instead included in the small-cap indexes. MSCI added another 15 Taiwanese stocks to these indexes, including AIC, ASRock Industrial Computer and Browave, and removed nine stocks.

Taiwan Union Technology received the largest weight increase in the MSCI Taiwan Index, from zero to 0.37%. The most notable reduction affected Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co: its share fell by 0.25 percentage points to 54.29%. The updated indexes will take effect after the market closes on November 30.

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