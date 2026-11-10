Javid Abdelmoneim, president of the international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said that Israel had revoked the organization’s permit to operate in the Gaza Strip and was obstructing the entry of medical supplies. He said this in a comment to Anadolu Agency.

Statements on restrictions on medical aid

According to Abdelmoneim, Israeli authorities do not allow the entry into Gaza of, among other things, wheelchairs, crutches and ultrasound machines, as they believe these could be used for military purposes. He said that Israel’s actions had significantly damaged Gaza’s healthcare system through attacks on medical workers and restrictions on access to medical supplies.

The MSF president claims that medical workers in Gaza have been killed, detained and tortured. According to him, Israel has been holding an MSF surgeon for more than a year without bringing charges.

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Reduction of humanitarian presence

Abdelmoneim said that the revocation of operating permits for more than 30 non-governmental organizations had resulted in the absence of international staff and a reduction in medical services, especially in the occupied West Bank.

He also warned of worsening living conditions in Gaza due to a lack of clean water and the spread of sewage. In his assessment, ongoing Israeli attacks and casualties, including among children, do not indicate an effective ceasefire. According to Anadolu, despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since October 10, 2025, Gaza’s housing and reconstruction needs remain significant due to restrictions on the entry of construction materials and goods for setting up temporary housing.

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