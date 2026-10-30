In Malaysia, former prime minister and Bersatu party president Muhyiddin Yassin said that the agreement to support the government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during key parliamentary votes is unrelated to the upcoming elections in the state of Melaka. According to him, this is a separate matter not connected to the agreement, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Agreement to support the government

Six Bersatu lawmakers, including Muhyiddin Yassin, signed a Confidence and Supply Agreement to support the government. It provides for support for Anwar Ibrahim's government in key parliamentary votes until the end of the current parliamentary term.

The agreement was also joined by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and six independent lawmakers who had previously declared support for the government. This format provides for support for the government, including in budget votes and confidence motions, without the lawmakers formally joining the ruling coalition.

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Terms of the agreement and elections

The participants in the arrangement called for a two-term limit for the prime minister and for the roles of attorney-general and public prosecutor to be separated before the end of the current administration's mandate. They also demanded equal constituency development funding for opposition lawmakers and lawmakers who support the government.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu would remain in opposition and serve as a check and balance. According to him, the agreement is to remain in force until parliament is dissolved, but it may be terminated if either side fails to meet its obligations.

Bersatu plans to field candidates in eight of Melaka state's 28 constituencies. In four constituencies, the party will compete directly against Pakatan Harapan. Voting in the Melaka elections is scheduled for November 14, with early voting set for November 10.

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