Munir says counterterrorism campaign will continue — Dawn

In Peshawar, Pakistan, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir said that the armed forces would continue the counterterrorism campaign against groups that the Pakistani military links to India. Dawn reported this, citing Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Visit to the corps headquarters

Munir visited the corps headquarters in Peshawar, where he was briefed on the security situation, ongoing counterterrorism operations, border management measures, and the operational readiness of units deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Upon arrival at the headquarters, the field marshal was received by the commander of the Peshawar Corps. During the visit, Munir praised the morale and professionalism of the armed forces.

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Instructions to the military

According to ISPR, he instructed the military to remain vigilant and maintain the highest standards of operational readiness to effectively counter threats. Munir also said that the armed forces would continue the campaign in full and strike these groups regardless of their location.

He paid tribute to fallen security personnel and said that, with the support of the population, Pakistan would inflict a complete defeat on terrorists and their ideology.

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