Amathole District Municipality in South Africa has announced the restoration of water supply in the town of KwaMaqoma, formerly known as Fort Beaufort. At the same time, water rationing will remain in place, as demand in the town exceeds the capacity of the existing water treatment plant.

According to Daily Maverick, a specialist contractor was appointed to repair and replace filters at the plant and has already started work. Until the filter problems are resolved, water will continue to be delivered by tanker trucks.

Plant reconstruction

In June 2025, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina told parliament that 150 million rand had been allocated for the full reconstruction of the Fort Beaufort water treatment plant by June 2027. After the upgrade, its capacity is expected to increase to 15 million litres of water per day.

As a short-term measure, the Department of Water and Sanitation allocated 22 million rand in the 2025/26 budget. The work was planned to be completed by June 2026. At the same time, in September, residents told journalists that water was sometimes absent from taps for weeks and, after being restored, was supplied only late in the evening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Majodina, after a waterborne sewerage system was introduced in 2015, water demand exceeded the capacity of the plant, which can treat 6.5 million litres per day. Leaks, including from household toilet cisterns, are an additional problem. The municipality inspected 1,282 households and found that 1,059 required repairs.

Residents’ complaints and protests

KwaMaqoma residents complained of clogged sewer drains, sewage leaks onto streets and prolonged water disruptions. On 16 October, they blocked the road to Gqeberha in protest over the water supply situation.

The problems also affected surrounding villages. In Upsher, located about 35 km from KwaMaqoma, residents said that only one of three reservoirs is filled with water — once every three to four months. In the village of Qweru, a contractor left unfinished a project to supply water to the upper part of the settlement, which began in 2023.

Read us on