In Bologna, Italy, Lorenzo Musetti defeated South Korea's Hong Seong-chan 6:0, 7:6 (7:5) in the opening match of the Davis Cup quarter-final. Thanks to this success, the Italians, three-time reigning trophy holders, took a 1:0 lead in the tie.

Musetti's return

For the 24-year-old Musetti, this was his first Davis Cup match since 2024. He missed last year's final tournament for physical and family reasons. As Channel NewsAsia reports, due to injuries during the 2026 season, the tennis player dropped to 27th in the world rankings, although he rose to fifth place in January.

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Course of the match and upcoming games

The Italian did not concede a single game to his opponent in the first set. In the second set, he took a 4:2 lead, but Hong levelled the score and took the set to a tiebreak. Musetti held on to his advantage and finished the match in one hour and 32 minutes.

In the second singles match, Flavio Cobolli is set to play against Kwon Soon-woo. If the winner of the tie is not decided after the two singles matches, Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori will meet Chung Hyeon and Kwon in the doubles. The quarter-final winner will play the Czech Republic in the semi-final on Friday after it earlier defeated Canada.

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