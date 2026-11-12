Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that a rare APOE gene mutation known as Christchurch prevented the buildup of tau protein and alpha-synuclein in the brain in a mouse model, News-Medical reports. Tau protein is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, while alpha-synuclein buildup is a hallmark of the progression of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Mouse experiment

The work was published in the journal Cell Reports. The scientists used mice genetically predisposed to the accumulation of tau protein and alpha-synuclein in the brain. After the Christchurch mutation was added to the APOE gene, the animals showed no accumulation of either protein despite their initial predisposition to it.

Previous studies in animal models had already indicated that the Christchurch mutation could prevent tau protein buildup. The new work confirmed this result and showed its possible link to reduced alpha-synuclein accumulation.

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Prospects for gene therapy

The authors note that the results open the possibility of further studying gene therapy to prevent cognitive and motor impairments associated with Parkinson’s disease and related conditions. At the same time, the research was conducted in a mouse model rather than involving people.

Attention to the Christchurch mutation was drawn by a case described in 2019 of a woman from Colombia who carried the rare mutation, first identified in New Zealand. Previous research suggested that it may delay dementia symptoms in people genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. The authors’ laboratory is seeking funding to continue preclinical research; according to the scientists’ estimate, testing the gene therapy idea with people will require several years.

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