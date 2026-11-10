Researchers at the University of Central Florida found that genetic mutations associated with the hereditary form of Alzheimer’s disease may directly disrupt the transmission of signals from motor neurons to muscles. The experimental system contained no brain or spinal cord, making it possible to separately assess the effects of the mutations on the peripheral nervous system, ScienceDaily reports.

Neuromuscular junction model

The scientists studied a rare familial form of Alzheimer’s disease that usually manifests between the ages of 40 and 65. For their work, they used “human-on-a-chip” technology — a miniature laboratory platform made from human cells, developed and manufactured by Hesperos.

The team created a model of the neuromuscular junction — the site where a motor neuron transmits a signal to a muscle cell. Healthy muscle cells were combined with motor neurons derived from stem cells that carried mutations associated with hereditary Alzheimer’s disease.

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The researchers tested how consistently neural signals triggered muscle contractions and how long the muscles could contract before fatigue appeared. The results showed that these mutations may interfere with normal nerve-muscle interaction.

Human studies are needed

Alzheimer’s disease is mainly associated with deterioration of memory and cognitive functions. At the same time, some patients experienced changes in gait, balance, or coordination before pronounced cognitive symptoms. The study suggests that at least some of these impairments may be linked not only to changes in the brain but also to peripheral nerves.

The authors emphasize that the laboratory experiment does not prove that such changes in people necessarily occur before memory problems. Further research is needed, including into more common forms of Alzheimer’s disease. The findings also raise the question of whether therapies aimed exclusively at the brain can affect disruptions in neuromuscular connections in other parts of the body.

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