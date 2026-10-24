The House of the Arabs (Casa de los Arabes) in Havana, Cuba, introduces visitors to the history of the island’s Arab community and its participation in the country’s life. The museum, housed in a colonial mansion, displays photographs of the first immigrant families, their letters and personal belongings, as well as traditional Arab weapons.

One of the halls recreates a Bedouin tent from the Kuwaiti desert. Some of the swords and rifles in the exhibition were gifted to Fidel Castro, who led the Cuban Revolution in the 1950s, by foreign representatives.

Migration from the Levant

As The National reports, the first Arab immigrants arrived in Cuba in the second half of the 19th century, mainly from Lebanon, Syria and other parts of the Levant. The region was then experiencing an economic depression, high taxes, the threat of military conscription in the Ottoman Empire, a reduction in cultivable land and the decline of the silk trade.

According to museum director Jaquelin Díaz Fuentes, the final destination for many arrivals was the United States, but Cuba became an important entry point to the Western Hemisphere. At first, young men came to the country and worked as street vendors, later establishing stable import businesses. They subsequently brought their families and brides from their homeland, while community members also began marrying local residents.

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Traces in the island’s culture

Members of the Arab community fought for Cuba’s independence from Spain in 1895. In the 1970s, descendants of the first immigrants created the Arab Union of Cuba to preserve and promote Arab culture and its contribution to the country’s life.

Díaz Fuentes also noted that the influence of the Arab world in Cuba began through Spain, which was under Muslim rule for more than 700 years. According to her, Spanish architecture and a number of words of Arabic origin reached the island along with Spanish culture. The museum director linked the Spanish expression ojalá, meaning “I hope,” with the Arabic inshallah.

In 2015, a mosque funded by Saudi Arabia was built opposite the museum. Previously, the House of the Arabs housed the island’s only mosque, used only by foreign diplomats and their family members. The article also notes that Arab influence is visible in the design of the traditional Cuban men’s guayabera shirt, which was redesigned and popularized by a Lebanese textile merchant.

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