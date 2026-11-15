Musician Phil Collins said during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, United States, that he feels much better than before and did not rule out the possibility of performing again. It was one of his rare public appearances.

As Variety reports, at the beginning of his speech, Collins said that his condition had improved significantly. The musician also mentioned rumors about whether he would sing again or go on tour and stressed that it was too early to write him off.

Possible concerts

After the ceremony, Collins told journalists that he has a home recording studio and musician friends who previously played in his band. According to him, this allows him to continue making music.

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He noted that he had previously not been sure whether he would be able to go on tour again. However, after speaking with his children, the musician suggested that holding several concerts was not beyond the realm of possibility. He did not name any specific dates or plans.

Working on music

Collins said he would like to work in his studio with musician friends, write music and later present it to listeners. He called it work that is still ongoing.

Previously, the musician publicly spoke about health problems. In August, he told The Times that in 2024 he nearly died due to complications related to alcohol abuse. At the beginning of 2026, Collins told BBC Two that he had undergone five knee operations.

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