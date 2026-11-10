Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will perform together at the VetsAid music festival in Las Vegas, United States, on January 29, 2027. As Rolling Stone reports, the two members of The Beatles will join Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh for a special performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

A rare joint performance

McCartney and Starr last performed on the same stage in December 2024 in London during the final concert of McCartney's Got Back tour. At the time, Starr played drums on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter.

Joe Walsh said that he wants to give back to Las Vegas, where he has worked for the past two years, as well as support the city's veteran community and veterans' families. He also announced the possible appearance of other special guests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Programme and tickets

The VetsAid 2027 lineup announced so far also includes The Killers, The War on Drugs, St. Vincent and Lucius. Ticket sales via AXS will begin on November 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Their price, excluding taxes and fees, will be $200, while veterans will be offered special tickets and prices.

All net proceeds from the festival will be directed to charities that help veterans. The distribution of funds will be coordinated by the Combined Arms Institute.

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