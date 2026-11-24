Personalized music therapy before and during coronary angiography was associated with lower systolic blood pressure and heart rate. News-Medical reports these findings from a randomized clinical trial published in the journal Heart, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The MUS.E I trial involved 100 patients, who were randomly assigned to three groups from November 2024 to March 2025. The first group of 34 people listened to selected music for 30 minutes before invasive coronary angiography. The second group, which included 32 patients, listened to music for 30 minutes before the procedure and throughout it. The control group of 34 people received standard care without music therapy.

Coronary angiography makes it possible to visualize blood flow in the coronary arteries. During the procedure, a catheter is guided through blood vessels to the coronary arteries, a contrast agent is injected, and X-ray imaging is performed. It could also be carried out together with percutaneous coronary intervention.

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Indicators during and after the procedure

During coronary angiography, the average heart rate in the two groups that listened to music was 71–72 beats per minute, compared with 80 beats in the control group. Systolic blood pressure in the group that listened to music before and during the procedure was approximately 125 mmHg, compared with about 136 mmHg in the control group. Blood oxygen saturation remained stable in all three groups.

After the procedure, systolic blood pressure in the group that listened to music before and during coronary angiography was approximately 13 mmHg lower than in the other two groups, even after adjustment for baseline measurements. Heart rate also remained lower in both music groups: 67 and 65.44 beats per minute versus 75.53 in the control group. The lowest pain level was recorded in the group that listened to music before and during the procedure, while high-sensitivity troponin I levels were lower in both music therapy groups.

The researchers noted that the sample size was small and that participants knew whether they would receive the music intervention. In addition, baseline systolic blood pressure was lower in the group that listened to music before and during coronary angiography.

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